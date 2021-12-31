 Editorial: Why dissolve committee? - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Why dissolve committee?

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

If you’re going to mess with ancestral land grants and acequias in New Mexico, you’d better have a backup plan to ensure those voices — part of the historical fabric of the state — are not diminished.

House Speaker Brian Egolf is learning that the hard way after abruptly announcing last week that the House Local Government, Land Grants & Cultural Affairs Committee was “hereby dissolved.” The snappish proclamation surprised several prominent Hispanic leaders, including U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who called it disappointing.

The executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association and the president of the New Mexico Land Grant-Merced Consejo say it took years of grassroots work to elevate Hispanic land grants and acequia associations to one of 14 standing committees in the House. Land grants and acequias have centuries-old unique issues over governance, natural resources, infrastructure and basic services.

Egolf said the needs of land grants and acequias were not being accomplished through the committee while it was chaired by Albuquerque Democrat Rep. Miguel Garcia, who had resigned. House Republicans say Egolf improperly dissolved the committee after a “spat” with Garcia.

House Democrats said Egolf will reassign land grants to another committee during the 30-day session that begins in January. It’s unclear how that’s a better option, and tacking it on as an afterthought is three steps back.

Egolf and House Democrats should know that, when you pull the thread from the very fabric of New Mexico, you’d better have a plan to keep things from unraveling. Acequia and land grant stakeholders await that plan.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


