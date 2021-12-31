Woman linked to Islamic Center fires arrested

Albuquerque police on Wednesday arrested Isela Camarena on a warrant charging her with arson in connection with fires set at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Early on Nov. 29, security cameras captured a woman setting fire to items from a trash receptacle outside a door into the Islamic Center, as well as in an outdoor playground area.

Police released an image from that video, which generated tips identifying Camarena. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest, charging her with arson and negligent arson.

Mosque spokesman Tahir Gauba said the same woman is believed to have entered the building prior to the start of Sunday school on Nov. 7, and tried unsuccessfully to start a fire in the prayer hall.

She is also the same woman who is believed to have entered the building during the evening of Oct. 31, where she confronted the imam, Mahmoud Eldenawi, and threatened to burn the mosque down, Gauba said.

Mosque leadership, as well as the Washington, D.C.-based Council on American-Islamic relations, is calling for authorities also to charge Camarena with a hate crime.