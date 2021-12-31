Lobo men back from longer-than-expected break

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and K.J. Jenkins insist their Christmas trips home back east – to Miami and Georgia, respectively – didn’t include overdoing the extra helpings of holiday ham, eggnog or sneaking too many of Santa’s cookies.

“Oh no. I worked out,” said Mashburn, the Lobos’ leading scorer. “I definitely went back home and worked out. I had to.”

Added Jenkins, who along with Mashburn and senior Saquan Singleton are tri-captains of the team, “I stayed in shape when I went home – just pushing myself to be in shape for the altitude (when I returned to New Mexico). I’m good.”

Their coach isn’t so sure the Lobo basketball team as a whole passed the test when they returned to the court earlier this week after a few unexpected extra days off for Christmas thanks to the team’s Tuesday night Mountain West Conference opener against No. 20 Colorado State having been postponed due to COVID protocols with the Rams roster.

“They were pretty out of shape, yeah,” Pitino said of his team, which returned to Albuquerque Monday and the 7-6 team started preparations on Tuesday for its new Mountain West opener on Saturday at Nevada.

UNM last played Dec. 21 in a win over Norfolk State. And players were allowed to leave town for the Christmas break, as long as they returned on Christmas, and practices for the Tuesday CSU game began on Sunday. With that game called off, players were allowed to stay with family through Monday night.

“You’re trying to get their wind back (in practices),” Pitino said of the approach to handling of an in-season break longer between games than any he recalls having as a coach.

“With the altitude, you feel more out of shape than you normally do. So yeah, they were, but (we have) four days to kind of ease into it as best you can.”

MAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: With another season of game postponements and cancellations already upon us, scheduling flexibility – and a program’s willingness or ability to be flexible with rescheduling – could be a hot topic over the next two and a half months.

Both UNM and Nevada had their midweek conference openers postponed due to opposing teams’ COVID protocols. Nevada went and played Kansas. UNM tried, but ultimately was unable, to schedule a midweek nonconference opponent to stay fresh.

But why wouldn’t Mountain West teams that may not be scheduled to play until later in the season move games up in the schedule when possible to make sure they get played and avoid a late season backlog of postponed games that may start piling up?

“Of course I would,” Pitino said of his willingness to move scheduled games up to make sure they get played.

Of course there are reasons such things may not happen, including logistics and season ticket implications. But Pitino also acknowledged letting coaches in on such decisions probably isn’t the wise thing to do in the middle of a conference season.

“I don’t think it should be up to the coaches. I really don’t,” Pitino said. “I think that administrators, the Mountain West – I think they should handle it because there’s going to be gamesmanship amongst coaches. It doesn’t mean they’re bad people. We all want to win.”

As for rescheduling the missed Tuesday night home game with No. 20 Colorado State (10-0)?

“I don’t know when that will happen,” Pitino said. “I just try not to think about it too much. I try not to look at their schedule and our schedule. The bottom line is we’d love to play the game. It’d be a great experience for our young team to play probably the best team in the league in our building. But we want to do it safely.”

Pitino said he and CSU coach Niko Medved have talked since the postponement, but more about how each team is doing, not yet about when a makeup might happen.

NEW MEXICO CHRISTMAS: So the players might have been a bit out of shape after the break, but what about the coaches?

After all, this was the first New Mexico Christmas for the Pitino family.

Did he indulge in some of the state’s holiday favorites, like tamales? And red chile?

“I did, yeah,” Pitino said, before giving glowing reviews of things like taking his family to the River of Lights and his continued education on the state’s culture.

“Then the tamale deal. Yes, we were provided some by some good friends locally. Terrific. … And my wife and I (were talking the other day) – you never come across as many breakfast burritos as you do in Albuquerque. And I remember thinking, ‘Chile. Ugh. This is gross.’ And now I love it. You don’t ask anymore to keep the red chile on the side.”

Saturday

Men: UNM at Nevada, 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM