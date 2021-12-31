 Lobo women will be OK with less play in paint at Boise State - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women will be OK with less play in paint at Boise State

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Post time could have either positive or negative connotations for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team Friday.

On one hand, the Lobos would like nothing better than to turn their road matchup against Boise State’s Broncos into a horse race. Getting out of the starting gates quickly would suit the smaller, quicker Lobos equally well.

But if Boise State turns Friday’s Mountain West matchup into a post-oriented affair, UNM figures to be in trouble.

The Broncos are better equipped for a bruising, half-court battle than are the Lobos.

“They have three or four really good post players,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said of the Broncos, “and they have a lot of different ways to get them the ball. We have to make it hard for them to get it inside without giving up open 3s, because they’ll take those, too. It’s a challenging team for us to defend.”

Friday’s 2 p.m. contest amounts to a Mountain West opener for New Mexico (9-4) after Tuesday’s scheduled home game against San Jose State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Spartans’ program.

The Lobos practiced at home in the Davalos Center on Thursday morning before departing for Boise, Idaho.

Boise State (4-8, 0-1) is coming off a hard-fought 81-77 MWC loss at 10-1 Colorado State in its conference opener on Tuesday. Post Abby Muse had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos, who trimmed a nine-point deficit to 77-75 in the final minute before falling.

The Boise State-CSU game was an eye-opener for Bradbury after UNM did not play or prepare for the Broncos last season.

“Boise State’s got size, but they can still play fast,” Bradbury said. “They’ll shoot quick 3s if you leave them open or look for a quick post entry. If it’s not there, they’ll run a patient offense but they scored 77 at Colorado State. They’re obviously capable.”

The Broncos also have been held to 55 points or fewer five times this season and are 0-5 in those games.

Anna Ostlie and Kaitlin Burgess have been the only reliable 3-point shooters, combining for 40 makes and 37.7% accuracy.

Their teammates are just 21-for-100 from long range.

New Mexico has no shortage of 3-point shooting threats and rarely hesitates to pull the trigger on an open look. Guards and twin sisters LaTora and LaTascya Duff have combined for 61 3s – matching Boise State’s total – and are hitting 42.4% between them.

As a team the Lobos rank 15th nationally in 3-pointers per game (9.3) and 16th in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

But UNM’s shooting stats have occasionally dwindled when opponents have forced the Lobos into a half-court game.

Defensive rebounding, Bradbury said, will be the key to avoiding such an outcome on Friday.

“If we can just hold our own on the boards, that will really help,” he said. “We need to play in transition at least some of the time to make (the Broncos) uncomfortable. It’s not easy to rebound against them but we have to find a way to get some.”

The Lobos are scheduled to return home Friday evening and will host UNLV on Monday.


