Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry

An avalanche warning is in effect over an expanse of backcountry wilderness north of Taos Friday and Saturday as snow and wind are expected to create “widespread areas of unstable snow,” according to the Taos Avalanche Center.

A release from the center describes “very dangerous avalanche conditions” and urges skiers to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine-Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.

“Snow and wind today and tomorrow ill continue to add to snow totals over the last week that will be approaching 5 to 6 feet of snow,” the release said. “… Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.”

The warning doesn’t apply to ski resorts where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed, according to Andy Bond, executive director of the center.

The Wheeler Peak Wilderness includes nearly 20,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range southeast of Taos Ski Valley. Elevations in the area range from 7,650 feet to a high of 13,161, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Columbine-Hondo Wilderness area is north of Wheeler Peak Wilderness, on the other side of Taos Ski Valley.