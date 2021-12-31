 Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry - Albuquerque Journal

Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry

By Journal Staff Report

Andy Bond, executive director of the Taos Avalanche Center, studies an avalanche in the New Mexico backcountry last spring. (Courtesy of Taos Avalanche Center)

An avalanche warning is in effect over an expanse of backcountry wilderness north of Taos Friday and Saturday as snow and wind are expected to create “widespread areas of unstable snow,” according to the Taos Avalanche Center.

A release from the center describes “very dangerous avalanche conditions” and urges skiers to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine-Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.

“Snow and wind today and tomorrow ill continue to add to snow totals over the last week that will be approaching 5 to 6 feet of snow,” the release said. “… Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.”

The warning doesn’t apply to ski resorts where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed, according to Andy Bond, executive director of the center.

The Wheeler Peak Wilderness includes nearly 20,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range southeast of Taos Ski Valley. Elevations in the area range from 7,650 feet to a high of 13,161, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Columbine-Hondo Wilderness area is north of Wheeler Peak Wilderness, on the other side of Taos Ski Valley.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry
ABQnews Seeker
Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper ... Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and parts of the Columbine-Hondo Wilderness.
2
Escape from reality
ABQnews Seeker
Comic books reach new pinnacle of ... Comic books reach new pinnacle of popularity
3
Tens of thousands flee Colorado wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuations ordered in towns north of ... Evacuations ordered in towns north of Denver as nearly 600 structures burn
4
Lobos working off Christmas break rust before MWC opener
ABQnews Seeker
After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between ... After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between games, the Lobos are back preparing for Saturday's Mountain West opener at Nevada.
5
Second BioPark elephant being treated for virus
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported a ... ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported a second elephant tested positive for elephant endoth ...
6
Case against 'sassy' temp worker is smoke in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meanwhile, December is the last month ... Meanwhile, December is the last month on the job for 4 of ABQ's 9 councilors
7
One dead in Angel Fire family shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The 'very, very rare' event also ... The 'very, very rare' event also wounded the dead man's girlfriend
8
Possible COVID exposure delays child death trial
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales is accused of killing, dismembering ... Gonzales is accused of killing, dismembering 10-year-old Victoria Martens
9
Bitter cold, snow-filled weekend in forecast
ABQnews Seeker
A chilly Albuquerque Sunday morning could ... A chilly Albuquerque Sunday morning could see temperatures as low as 13 degrees, but feeling like minus 4 degrees due to wind chill