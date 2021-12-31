 Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants - Albuquerque Journal

Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants

By Frank Jordans / Associated Press

BERLIN — Germany on Friday shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.

The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002. His successor, Angela Merkel, reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.

The three reactors now being shuttered were first powered up in the mid-1980s. Together they provided electricity to millions of German households for almost four decades.

One of the plants — Brokdorf, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Hamburg on the Elbe River — became a particular focus of anti-nuclear protests that were fueled by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe in the Soviet Union.

The other two plants are Grohnde, 40 kilometers south of Hannover, and Gundremmingen, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Munich.

Some in Germany have called for the decision on ending the use of nuclear power to be reconsidered because the power plants already in operation produce relatively little carbon dioxide. Advocates of atomic energy argue that it can help Germany meet its climate targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But the German government said this week that decommissioning all nuclear plants next year and then phasing out the use of coal by 2030 won’t affect the country’s energy security or its goal of making Europe’s biggest economy “climate neutral” by 2045.

“By massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of the electricity grid we can show that this is possible in Germany,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

Renewable energy sources delivered almost 46% of the electricity generated in Germany in 2021. Coal accounted for more than 51%, while nuclear power provided over 13%, according to the Fraunhofer Institute.

Several of Germany’s neighbors have already ended nuclear power or announced plans to do so, but others are sticking with the technology. This has prompted concerns of a nuclear rift in Europe, with France planning to build new reactors and Germany opting for natural gas as a “bridge” until enough renewable power is available, and both sides arguing their preferred source of energy be classed as sustainable.

Germany’s remaining three nuclear plants — Emsland, Isar and Neckarwestheim — will be powered down by the end of 2022.

While some jobs will be lost, utility company RWE said more than two-thirds of the 600 workers at its Gundremmingen nuclear power station will continue to be involved in post-shutdown operations through to the 2030s. Germany’s nuclear power companies will receive almost $3 billion for the early shutdown of their plants.

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has dismissed suggestions that a new generation of nuclear power plants might prompt Germany to change course yet again.

“Nuclear power plants remain high-risk facilities that produce highly radioactive atomic waste,” she told the Funke media group this week.

A final decision has yet to be taken about where to store the most potent nuclear waste produced in German power plants. Experts say some material will remain dangerously radioactive for 35,000 generations.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate news at http://apnews.com/hub/climate


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico's turbulent 2021 in review
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic, a new homicide record, fatal ... Pandemic, a new homicide record, fatal hot-air balloon crash all among the top stories
2
NM hospitals have worst shortages of staff in US
ABQnews Seeker
Crush of COVID-19 patients could cause ... Crush of COVID-19 patients could cause rationing of care
3
Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry
ABQnews Seeker
Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper ... Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and parts of the Columbine-Hondo Wilderness.
4
NM preparing to use anti-COVID pills
ABQnews Seeker
Option will be used in areas ... Option will be used in areas with no, or limited, access to other treatments
5
Bitter cold, snow-filled weekend in forecast
ABQnews Seeker
A chilly Albuquerque Sunday morning could ... A chilly Albuquerque Sunday morning could see temperatures as low as 13 degrees, but feeling like minus 4 degrees due to wind chill
6
Tens of thousands flee Colorado wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuations ordered in towns north of ... Evacuations ordered in towns north of Denver as nearly 600 structures burn
7
Delta still dominant as NM braces for omicron
ABQnews Seeker
State reporting only four cases of ... State reporting only four cases of the new variant and no hospitalizations
8
One dead in Angel Fire family shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The 'very, very rare' event also ... The 'very, very rare' event also wounded the dead man's girlfriend
9
Second BioPark elephant being treated for virus
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported a ... ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported a second elephant tested positive for elephant endoth ...
10
In Pictures: Celebrating New Mexico 2021
ABQnews Seeker
While Journal photographers are tasked with ... While Journal photographers are tasked with shooting news, both good and bad, it’s been our distinct privilege and pleasure to turn our cameras on ...