Briefcase: New Mexico Chile Association names executive director

Travis Day has been hired as executive director by the New Mexico Chile Association. Day has an educational and work background in agriculture and natural resource management. Most recently, he served as the natural resource director for the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District in Truth or Consequences. He is also involved in organizations such as the Sierra County Board of County Commissioners, Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council, New Mexico and Arizona Coalition of Counties for Stable and Economic Growth, and the Sierra County Farm and Livestock Bureau Board of Directors. The New Mexico Chile Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that the chile industry prospers in New Mexico.