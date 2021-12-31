Briefcase: CSI Aviation hires vice president of government services

Rich DeLucia has been hired as vice president of government services at CSI Aviation, Inc. Prior to joining CSI Aviation, DeLucia worked with several Part 135, Department of Defense Certified Airlift review board operators as an executive and senior consultant. He is a retired U.S. Air Force senior noncommissioned officer serving as an aircrew instructor loadmaster in C-17 Globemaster expeditionary airlift aircraft, having specialized in remote airdrop, cargo and logistics operations across the globe. DeLucia has worked with CSI Aviation as an industry partner since 2017. In his new role he will develop new business solutions with government customers and industry partners, and the management and execution of new and existing aviation programs both domestic and international.