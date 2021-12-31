Briefcase: Sutin, Thayer & Browne names new attorneys

Sutin, Thayer & Browne has hired three associate attorneys:

John A. Dragovits has joined the firm’s commercial group. Dragovits focuses on tax and real estate law. He most recently served as a legal extern in the city of Albuquerque’s Consumer Financial Protection Initiative. Prior to that, Dragovits was a legal intern for the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service and New Mexico Legal Aid’s low income taxpayer clinic.

Alex G. Elborn has joined to primarily focus on commercial litigation, employment law and probate matters. Prior to joining the firm he worked for two years in the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office. He is fluent in Spanish.

Jessica R. Martin has joined to focus on commercial litigation. She most recently served as assistant trial attorney for the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office. She also worked for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center as an immigration attorney for more than six years. Martin frequently speaks on immigration law and its consequences on children and families. She is fluent in Spanish.