 Man charged with DWI in serious crash - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged with DWI in serious crash

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of driving while intoxicated and rear-ending another driver, critically injuring her, early Friday morning.

Christian Pacheco is charged with driving while intoxicated causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene of the accident. Police say he was found about two miles from the crash in his silver Hyundai SUV and he smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on sobriety tests. The SUV was smoking and had significant front end damage, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court

“Christian told me he was involved in a crash nearby,” an officer wrote in the complaint. “He said he was driving from Craft Republic and consumed alcohol prior to driving. His speech was heavily slurred, and some of his responses were incoherent.”

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for leg and head pain. He had not been booked into jail as of Friday evening.

Witnesses told police a woman driving a silver Toyota had stopped at a red light on San Mateo and Candelaria NE and a silver Hyundai crashed into her at a high rate of speed. The Hyundai then fled the scene.

When officers arrived they found the woman was “barely breathing and appeared to have significant head trauma.” She was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where it was reported that she was unable to breath on her own.

Pacheco had been charged with DWI in 2018 and pleaded guilty in 2019. He was sentenced to a year of probation.


