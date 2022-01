Ariel Langford has been hired as the development manager at the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter. Langford is an alumna of the University of New Mexico Robert O. Anderson School of Management. She is an experienced events and marketing specialist, and skilled in event management, fundraising, team building and leadership. She will be based in the Albuquerque office and will focus on the Central NM Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Albuquerque.