Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Jan. 3, 2022

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

ABQ Olive Oil Co., 8001 Wyoming NE (Dec. 17)

Dollar Tree, 8102 Wyoming NE (Dec. 17)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5700 Redlands NW (Dec. 17)

Sushi Freak, 5600 Coors NW (Dec. 17)

Wingstop, 425 Eubank NE (Dec. 17)

Ross Dress For Less, 8100 Wyoming NE (Dec. 17)

Wei Chuan DBA Moon Tea, 8001 Wyoming NE (Dec. 17)

Chispitas, 6600 Menaul NE (Dec. 17)

Big 5 Sporting Goods, 8102 Wyoming NE (Dec. 17)

Golden Corral, 2701 Coors NW (Dec. 17)

The Whole Enchilada, 10701 Corrales NW (Dec. 16)

Firehouse Subs, 3707 Ellison NW (Dec. 16)

BeeHive Homes, 6100 Wilshire NE (Dec. 16)

Circle K, 10731 Corrales Road (Dec. 16)

Krispy Kreme, 3709 Ellison NW (Dec. 16)

Duran Central Pharmacy Remedy Coffee, 1816 Lomas NW (Dec. 16)

Duran Central Pharmacy, 1815 Central NW (Dec. 16)

BeeHive Homes, 6401 Corona NE (Dec. 16)

Home Plate Eatery, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 15) – mobile food unit

Kobe Pho, 10200 Corrales NW (Dec. 15)

Tortilleria La Poblana, 143 Old Coors SW (Dec. 15)

Dragon House, 10200 Corrales Road (Dec. 15)

Twisters, 2103 Menaul NE (Dec. 15)

Stripes Burrito Co., 2204 Menaul NE (Dec. 15)

Alamosa Child Development Center, 6900 Gonzales SW (Dec. 15)

Little Anita’s, 10200 Corrales Road (Dec. 15)

Kiddie Academy of North Albuquerque, 7010 Alameda NE (Dec. 15)

La Mexicana Hot Tamale, 304 Coal SW (Dec. 15)

Albuquerque Christian School, 4931 McLeod NE (Dec. 15)

Triangle Healing Cafe, 422 San Felipe NW (Dec. 15)

Kinder Quest Inc., 7940 Carmel NE (Dec. 15)

Family Dollar, 5401 Central NW (Dec. 15)

Cesar Chavez Community Scool, 1325 Palomas SE (Dec. 15)

McDonald’s, 5900 Menaul NE (Dec. 14)

Brewer Oil Co., 2021 Menaul NE (Dec. 14)

Great China Chinese Restaurant, 3325 San Mateo NE (Dec. 14)

Papa Canos, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 14) – mobile food unit)

Garcia’s Kitchen, 1736 Central SW (Dec. 14)

Tacos Al Pastor El Chalino, 1725 Broadway SE (Dec. 14) – mobile food unit

Subway, 2103 Menaul NE (Dec. 14)

Black Iron Catering, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 13) – mobile food unit

Mighty Mike’s Meats, 4374 Alexander NE (Dec. 13) – mobile food unit

Maverik Country Store, 3601 Montgomery NE (Dec. 13)

La Petite Academy, 7615 Anaheim NE (Dec. 13)

KinderCare Learning Center, 5701 McLeod NE (Dec. 13)

Family Dollar Store, 1722 Bridge SW (Dec. 13)

Family Dollar Store, 7100 San Pedro NE (Dec. 13)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 3207 Richmond NE (Dec. 13)

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 2600 Menaul NE (Dec. 13)

Paleteria La Michoacana Del Sur, 1720 Bridge SW (Dec. 13)

Walgreens, 10800 Unser NW (Dec. 13)

Twisters, 2235 Wyoming NE (Dec. 13)

The Eatery by WisePies, 5700 W. University SE (Dec. 13)

Alice King Community School, 8100 Mountain NE (Dec. 13)

Catholic Charities Children’s Learning Center, 2010 Bridge SW (Dec. 13)

Crackin’ Crab, 10600 Unser NW (Dec. 13)

La Catrina, 8810 Central SE (Dec. 13) – mobile food unit

Sushi Avenue at Smith’s, 4800 McMahon NW (Dec. 13)

Tino’s Catering, 1441 Eubank NE (Dec. 11)

Gorditas Estilo Durango, 9601 Sage SW (Dec. 11) – mobile food unit

Fifty Fifty Coffee House and Pub, 2122 Central SE (Dec. 11) – mobile food unit

RED

Smith’s, 3701 Constitution NE (Dec. 14)

Immediate closure

Observed evidence of mice droppings in and around the bakery display case. Instructed person in charge to clean/sanitize as well as declutter bakery area and have a certified pest control company conduct a treatment once the bakery was cleaned and sanitized.

Passed follow-up inspection Dec. 15.