UNM football assistant Mehringer leaves for Oregon

University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales was expecting to keep his coaching staff intact for the 2022 season.

But that won’t be the case.

Drew Mehringer, who was hired in February as the Lobos’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, is leaving UNM to be the tight ends coach at Oregon, according to several published reports on Thursday, including The Athletic.

Mehringer changed his Twitter page to include: Oregon TE coach.

Gonzales, who is entering his third year with the Lobos, was not available for a Journal interview request on Friday.

For the third straight year, Gonzales will have a new quarterbacks coach. Mehringer, 34, came to the Lobos after former quarterbacks coach Jordan Salkin left UNM to become a quality control coach/offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

Before New Mexico, Mehringer coached at Florida Atlantic for one season, as the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2020. He was slated to coach tight ends at FAU in 2021 before moving to coach for the Lobos. He spent three seasons as an assistant at Texas from 2017-19.

UNM experienced injuries to quarterbacks during the 2021 season when the Lobos finished 3-9. Quarterback Terry Wilson, a Kentucky transfer, suffered what proved to be a season-ending elbow injury after starting six games. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez sustained an ankle injury late in the season and Gonzales wanted freshman CJ Montes to keep his redshirt. The Lobos had to turn to Bryson Carroll, a graduate manager who started the final game of the season.

UNM finished last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, averaging 234.9 yards per game. The Lobos were 127th out of 130 FBS teams in passing offense with 114.1 passing yards per game.

FRESNO STATE: Saga Tuitele, a former offensive line coach at UNM, was named the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Fresno State on Wednesday.

Tuitele spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Army. He was the lone assistant that remained at UNM under Gonzales after former Lobo coach Bob Davie was fired after the 2019 season. But Tuitele left to coach at Army before the 2020 season began.