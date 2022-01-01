New Mexico Runners to play first home match in over year and a half

The New Mexico Runners indoor arena soccer team will ring in the new year with its first home match in over a year and half on Saturday against the Amarillo Bombers at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Runners, who are in their third season, begin play at 5:05 p.m with doors opening at 4 pm.

The last Runners game played at the Rio Rancho Events Center was against the Wichita Wings on March 1, 2020.

“It feels good to be back on the field and play” Runners coach Steve Famiglietta said in a press release.

He is in his third year with the Runners, who began this season with two road games against Omaha a couple weeks ago. New Mexico lost both.

New Mexico’s return to a home match will feature many players from last season, including Miguel Garcia (Cleveland High alum), Sergio Fuentes (Volcano Vista) and Isaiah Madrid (Eldorado).

This year’s roster also features goalkeeper Nate Yeager (Rio Rancho), midfielder Jobany Villalba and forwards Alejandro Garcia and Daniel Jimenez.

“Our roster this season is hands down the most talented we’ve ever had,” Famiglietta said. “Our goal is to lift that trophy up at the end of the season.”

Ticket information for the game can be found at newmexicorunners.com.