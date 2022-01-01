Women’s Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at Boise State

It’s fair to say the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team made the most of a difficult year in 2021.

Shaiquel McGruder scored 19 points and the Lobos sent the year out on a high note with a 72-68 road victory over Boise State on Friday afternoon. The Lobos (10-4, 1-0 Mountain West) won their COVID-delayed conference opener and snapped Boise State’s run of 11 straight wins in league home openers.

LaTascya Duff scored 16 points, and Jaedyn De La Cerda added 13 for the Lobos.

UNM scored the final four points to pull out a back-and-forth contest that included four ties and 12 lead changes. The Lobos amped up their defense down the stretch, holding the Broncos scoreless over the final 2:58 to give coach Mike Bradbury his first road win over Boise State in five tries.

While the score was close throughout, many of the game’s stats were far from it. The quicker Lobos forced 21 turnovers and committed just six, leading to a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers. UNM also had big advantages in steals (13-2) and fast-break points (18-4).

Boise State (4-9, 0-2) used its size advantage to compensate, outrebounding UNM by a whopping 50-27 count and prevailing in second-chance points (17-8) and bench points (15-9).

“Boise’s post players are monsters,” Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “I told the team afterward we just pulled off something that’s never been done in the history of basketball, winning a game when you get outrebounded by 27. I’m sure that’s not quite true but it’s a very rare occasion.”

McGruder laughed when asked about battling the physical Broncos inside.

“They are definitely big and strong,” she said. “We just had to stick with it and keep playing to our strengths. We made some really big plays when we had to.”

UNM trailed after the first quarter (19-16), at halftime (36-35) and after three quarters (55-54) but quickly regained the lead after each of the breaks. McGruder, who gave the BSU posts fits with her quickness, hit back-to-back driving layups to give the Lobos a 58-55 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Boise State, which got 21 points from point guard Dominique Leonidas, scored five straight points to regain the lead at 60-58. But De La Cerda scored all eight points, including back-to-back 3 pointers, during an 8-2 run to give the Lobos a 66-62 edge.

“Jaedyn did not have a big game overall,” Bradbury said, “but she hit two of the biggest shots. Those 3s were huge.”

Leonidas scored inside to tie the score at 68 with 2:58 left, but neither team would convert another field goal. UNM took the lead for good from the foul line, with De La Cerda and Paula Reus each hitting one of two to make the score 70-68. LaTora Duff swished two foul shots with 23 seconds left to provide the final margin.

LaTora Duff finished with eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UNM. Reus scored nine points off the bench, and Antonia Anderson had seven points, four assists and five steals despite playing just 20 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Lobos, who won a Mountain West regular-season title in 2020-21, will host UNLV on Monday. UNM’s scheduled conference home opener was postponed on Tuesday because of COVID issues within San Jose State’s program.