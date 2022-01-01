 Women's Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at Boise State - Albuquerque Journal

Women’s Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at Boise State

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

It’s fair to say the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team made the most of a difficult year in 2021.

Shaiquel McGruder scored 19 points and the Lobos sent the year out on a high note with a 72-68 road victory over Boise State on Friday afternoon. The Lobos (10-4, 1-0 Mountain West) won their COVID-delayed conference opener and snapped Boise State’s run of 11 straight wins in league home openers.

LaTascya Duff scored 16 points, and Jaedyn De La Cerda added 13 for the Lobos.

UNM scored the final four points to pull out a back-and-forth contest that included four ties and 12 lead changes. The Lobos amped up their defense down the stretch, holding the Broncos scoreless over the final 2:58 to give coach Mike Bradbury his first road win over Boise State in five tries.

While the score was close throughout, many of the game’s stats were far from it. The quicker Lobos forced 21 turnovers and committed just six, leading to a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers. UNM also had big advantages in steals (13-2) and fast-break points (18-4).

Boise State (4-9, 0-2) used its size advantage to compensate, outrebounding UNM by a whopping 50-27 count and prevailing in second-chance points (17-8) and bench points (15-9).

“Boise’s post players are monsters,” Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “I told the team afterward we just pulled off something that’s never been done in the history of basketball, winning a game when you get outrebounded by 27. I’m sure that’s not quite true but it’s a very rare occasion.”

McGruder laughed when asked about battling the physical Broncos inside.

“They are definitely big and strong,” she said. “We just had to stick with it and keep playing to our strengths. We made some really big plays when we had to.”

UNM trailed after the first quarter (19-16), at halftime (36-35) and after three quarters (55-54) but quickly regained the lead after each of the breaks. McGruder, who gave the BSU posts fits with her quickness, hit back-to-back driving layups to give the Lobos a 58-55 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Boise State, which got 21 points from point guard Dominique Leonidas, scored five straight points to regain the lead at 60-58. But De La Cerda scored all eight points, including back-to-back 3 pointers, during an 8-2 run to give the Lobos a 66-62 edge.

“Jaedyn did not have a big game overall,” Bradbury said, “but she hit two of the biggest shots. Those 3s were huge.”

Leonidas scored inside to tie the score at 68 with 2:58 left, but neither team would convert another field goal. UNM took the lead for good from the foul line, with De La Cerda and Paula Reus each hitting one of two to make the score 70-68. LaTora Duff swished two foul shots with 23 seconds left to provide the final margin.

LaTora Duff finished with eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UNM. Reus scored nine points off the bench, and Antonia Anderson had seven points, four assists and five steals despite playing just 20 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Lobos, who won a Mountain West regular-season title in 2020-21, will host UNLV on Monday. UNM’s scheduled conference home opener was postponed on Tuesday because of COVID issues within San Jose State’s program.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Women's Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at ...
College
It's fair to say the University ... It's fair to say the University of New Mexico women's basketball team made the most of a difficult year in 2021. Shaiquel McGruder scored ...
2
UNM football assistant Mehringer leaves for Oregon
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales was expecting to keep his coaching staff intact for the 2022 season. But that won't be ...
3
Lobos working off Christmas break rust before MWC opener
ABQnews Seeker
After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between ... After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between games, the Lobos are back preparing for Saturday's Mountain West opener at Nevada.
4
Lobo women will be OK with less play in ...
College
Post time could have either positive ... Post time could have either positive or negative connotations for the University of Ne ...
5
Ex-Lobo Gethro Muscadin severely injured in Kansas car accident
ABQnews Seeker
Former University of New Mexico men's ... Former University of New Mexico men's basketball player Gethro Muscadin has been hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash Wednesday night near ...
6
United adds scoring punch in Tabort Etaka
Pro
New Mexico United added another piece ... New Mexico United added another piece to its 2022 roster Wednesday and added some firepower to its attack. Forward Tabort Etaka Preston, a 23-year-old ...
7
Similar uncertainty for Lobos, Aggies men
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies ... The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies have each had their conference openers postponed due to COVID cases with the opposing team.
8
UNM women's basketball game against SJSU called off
College
The University of New Mexico's revised ... The University of New Mexico's revised home basketball attendance policies will have to wait for another day. Tuesday's scheduled Mountain West women's basketball opener ...
9
Rick Wright: Inspiring Lobo women's team is the top ...
College
In a New Mexico sports year ... In a New Mexico sports year fraught with complications, the No. 1 story is simplicity itself. ...