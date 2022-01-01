 United bolsters attack with prolific scorer Neco Brett - Albuquerque Journal

United bolsters attack with prolific scorer Neco Brett

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Neco Brett

Whether it’s on the pitch or on a roster, Neco Brett knows an opening when he sees one.

Brett, one of the USL Championship’s most prolific goal scorers, believes he can bolster an area of need for New Mexico United in 2022. The 29-year-old Jamaican striker signed with United on Friday.

A good fit? Brett believes so.

“I think New Mexico just needed a goal scorer,” Brett said during a Zoom media conference. “They already had a lot of good players all around. They just needed a striker.”

Brett certainly qualifies. He scored a career-best 18 goals for Birmingham Legion FC last season (fifth best in the USLC) and ranks seventh on the league’s career list with 62 goals overall. Most of those goals (55) were accumulated over the past four seasons — two apiece with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Birmingham. Brett twice earned All-USL Championship second-team honors, including last season.

“Neco is a proven goal scorer in the league, with the added ability to bring others into the game with clever decisions around the goal,” first-year United head coach Zach Prince said. “This ability makes our attack unpredictable and difficult for the opponent to defend.”

Prince has stressed the importance of being more aggressive on the attack next season and Brett has the necessary credentials. He’s one of just two USLC players to rack up four goals in a playoff match, having done so for Pittsburgh in 2019.

United often struggled to finish last season, tying for 19th in the USLC with 44 goals scored. Chris Wehan accounted for 10 of those goals after rejoining the club in August.

No other NMU player scored more than five.

“I don’t know any of the players personally,” Brett said, “but Wehan is one of my favorite players. I look forward to getting together with them in the locker room and learning about everyone.”

Brett said he’s also looking forward to meeting New Mexico’s fans, who were a major factor in his decision to sign with United.

“I’ve heard they have amazing fans,” Brett said. “I watch a lot of games with all the teams in the league and New Mexico stands out. It’s a first-class atmosphere.”

Brett did Friday’s Zoom interview from his home in Jamaica and admitted there’s one difficult aspect to joining New Mexico United — altitude.

He laughed when asked about making the adjustment from sea level to Albuquerque’s 5,312 feet of elevation.

“Yes, I’ve got to get used to that,” Brett said. “I’ll just need a little bit of time and I should be good.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
United bolsters attack with prolific scorer Neco Brett
Local Sports
Whether it's on the pitch or ... Whether it's on the pitch or on a roster, Neco Brett knows an opening when he sees one. Brett, one of the USL Championship's ...
2
New Mexico Runners to play first home match in ...
Local Sports
The New Mexico Runners indoor arena ... The New Mexico Runners indoor arena soccer team will ring in the new year with its first home match in over a year and ...
3
Boys Basketball: Hope Christian's Wyckoff hits 3 at buzzer ...
Boys' Basketball
The boys basketball teams from Hope ... The boys basketball teams from Hope Christian, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Española Valley were winners Tuesday on the first day of the Jalene ...
4
Yodice: Chavez’s big shot grabbed national attention; among year's ...
High School
We are about to say our ... We are about to say our goodbyes to one of the strangest years of high school athletics there has ever been in New Mexico. ...
5
Month by month, a look at sports in New ...
Featured Sports
JANUARY: Lobos get off to 0-4 ... JANUARY: Lobos get off to 0-4 start in Mountain West men's basketball for the first time ... former Valley Viking star and Lobo offensive ...
6
In Memoriam 2021: A staggering, heartbreaking list of New ...
Featured Sports
  MARV SANDERS — He won ...   MARV SANDERS — He won four state titles and 787 games while coaching boys basketball at Farmington, Silver City, Hatch, Portales and Lovington. ...
7
Yodice: Spirit of the late Austin Denton to live ...
Featured Sports
Friday is two years since Austin ... Friday is two years since Austin Denton died. But his name, and his legacy, and most importantly the ...
8
Racing icon, New Mexico native Al Unser dies at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native Al Unser, one ... New Mexico native Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long ...
9
Boys Basketball: Hill hits 3 at buzzer to give ...
Boys' Basketball
The Volcano Vista High School boys ... The Volcano Vista High School boys basketball team knows how to do that game-winning, buzzer-beating thing, too. And like the girls program, it also ...