Bugs: They are not just for squashing anymore

LAS CRUCES – Few students in professor Scott Bundy’s Insects, Humans and the Environment class at New Mexico State University were squeamish as they approached an auditorium stage laden with chocolate-covered and fried crickets, and fried and live mealworms they were about to sample.

Most realized that if they weren’t trying the food of the future, they were at least trying the food of the moment.

“Mainly the point is for them to try it,” said Bundy, as he carried the insect dishes he’d prepared from his office to the nearby auditorium.

“I get surprising numbers of students that try it,” he said. The focus is “to explain how important insects are to people so they understand them.”

Sophomore Alex Guljas of Las Cruces tasted the fried and chocolate crickets, and fried mealworms, and was thinking of giving the live mealworms a chomp after listening to Bundy’s lecture on how insects are consumed in many cultures.

The verdict? “Pretty good, aside from the texture maybe. The texture’s a little odd, but the taste is totally fine. They are actually pretty good,” said Guljas.

“It goes over pretty well,” Bundy said of the insect smorgasbord. “Chocolate seems the easiest way for people to accept things.”

Future droughts and the fact that it takes less water to grow insect-based protein versus animal-based protein mean insects could be the sustenance of the future.

Bug-based dishes are starting to appear on restaurant menus including the upscale Sazón in Santa Fe, which offers chapulines – crickets – served up by their chef originally from Mexico City. The restaurant said it will not have any on the menu until March.

In Raton, an entrepreneur has plans to launch a cricket farm for food production in a 55,000-square-foot greenhouse.

New stadium snack

In one sports stadium it’s not just peanuts, Cracker Jacks and hot dogs anymore. At the Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park toasted grasshoppers or chapulines have been “one of the bestselling concession items” since 2017, according to an MLB.com article.

Steve Dominguez, general manager of the stadium’s hospitality partner Centerplate, wanted more local foods from Seattle restaurants and wanted a food item for the newly-opened Edgar’s Cantina on the left-field mezzanine, the article said.

Enter Oaxacan Mexican restaurant Poquitos where chapulines were very popular. “There was also a cultural significance in play, as chapulines have long been served at Latin sporting events,” according to the article.

Twenty pounds were ordered and sold out at the 2020 home opener. Dominguez, is now known “as the Grasshopper Godfather.”

Acceptance in flux

Western cultures have been slow to accept insect-based foods as part of human diets, but it’s slowly gaining acceptance.

“Most of the world uses insects as part of their diet,” said Bundy, professor of entomology and director of the NMSU Arthropod Collection.

“Native Americans did use insects as part of their diet, particularly in the West. The English or European influence didn’t accept it that well,” Bundy said.

Western cultures may be warming to insects although the “tipping point” may be left to younger generations.

“This is kind of a dynamic thing that is going on. Edible insects as an indigenous food happens on all of the continents,” said Associate Professor Florence Dunkel of the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology at Montana State University, Bozeman.

“Right now we estimate 2 billion people, so one-third to one-fourth of the world’s population, choose to eat insects on a regular basis,” she said. “Because they are so nutritious and easily collected.”

The bugs have a certain snack appeal for Kalli Sparks of Carlsbad, another of Bundy’s students. Insects could become part of her everyday diet.

“I feel like the fried ones would make a good snack every once in a while, they are loaded with protein so I don’t see why not.” She tried the fried crickets, which she said taste almost like a sunflower seed.

Already in your food

Many may not realize that insects are already widely available as food products.

The scene is “changing dramatically,” Dunkel said.

“I have been following this for 30 years here in Montana and somewhat nationally as well … it’s not just the environmental factor but it’s also the nutritional factor that is causing this change. And it’s also caused by more chefs, more restaurants are using insects and more insect products are available in the grocery store,” she said.

Dunkel said a grocery store up the street from her carries a potato chip called Chirps – made with cricket flour – and another offers insect protein bars.

Bundy agrees and cites protein powder as one product where crickets fly under the radar.

“It takes a long time to gain acceptance. In the last few years you start to see it become more popular particularly with things that really don’t look like insects,” Bundy said.

Crickets seem to be the most popular bug in food products.

Human survival

Grizzly bears, prevalent in some parts of Montana, pack on some protein calories by snacking on hordes of flying bugs before winter.

“The flying around kind are actually eaten by grizzly bears right before their hibernation so that clues us in on knowing that other animals are good at detecting the most nutritious food that they need,” Dunkel said.

She said grizzly bears go after cutworm moths in Montana.

“They collect them in great numbers,” Dunkel said. “They are huddling around in big groups, the moths are as adults, and the grizzly bears can grab them.”

The reason Western cultures have often been reluctant to accept insect foods is steeped in cultural mores, experts believe.

“Humans are mainly – they are thought to be the top of the hierarchy of living things and this interrelationship is not taught to children,” Dunkel said.

“It’s not taught that insects are usually beneficial and so if anything crawls and even looks like an insect we teach our children to smash it and keep it out of the house, keep it out of our food,” she said.

Bundy agrees that long-held beliefs on insects have slowed the public’s embrace of them as food.

“There’s probably more than one reason,” he said. “Most people consider insects to be dirty or carrying disease, people don’t like what they are not used to. Lobsters used to be poor people food.”

People tend to forget the positive side of the insect world.

“Indigenous people are taught to watch and look and understand that insects can be beneficial, in fact most insects are beneficial, very few cause any harm. So that I think is the origin of the disgust. So it’s a culturally based thing,” Dunkel said.

In a straightforward and serious tone, Dunkel outlined a brave new future insect world.

“It’s not a matter of will we eat insects, we are going to have to,” Dunkel said. “We cannot survive on this planet if we continue to use beef … as a main source of our protein,” she said.

“Water is a small commodity in New Mexico,” she said. “To raise a pound of beef requires 2,600 gallons of water,” but to raise “one pound of eatable cricket meat it needs one gallon and if you raise the crickets on pre-consumer food waste that number goes to zero.”