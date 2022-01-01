 Rescue operation underway for 20 people stranded overnight on Tram - Albuquerque Journal
Rescue operation underway for 20 people stranded overnight on Tram

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Twenty people spent New Year’s Eve stuck on a Tram car at Sandia Peak Tramway due to icy conditions up there, and a rescue operation is underway.

Journal photographer Roberto Rosales said a helicopter is being used to bring the stranded individuals down. They are repelling from the tower to the ground and then getting to a safe spot where a helicopter can pick them up. Two groups of four had been brought down to the base as of noon.

“Been stuck in Tram since 9p … rescue happening soon,” Colleen Elvidge posted on social media Saturday morning, along with photos showing weary passengers in hoodies trying to keep warm with silver space blankets.

Michael Donavan, General Manager at Sandia Peak Tramway, told KOAT that all 20 people who are stranded are in good condition, and they had water and blankets on board the Tram car. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the agency’s helicopter are at the scene.

“Sandia Peak Tram is working closely with Search and Rescue and BCSO to ensure a safe evacuation for our staff as soon as weather permits,” Sandia Peak Tramway posted on Instagram Saturday morning in response to a question about what was being done about the restaurant crew stuck on the tram all night.

The company said the Sandia Peak Tram and TEN 3 “are CLOSED for the day due to high winds.”


