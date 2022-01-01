 New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge - Albuquerque Journal

New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition on Saturday featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start of the spectacle, which has an uncanny history of postcard weather.

LeAnn Rimes kicked off the event with a performance of “Throw My Arms Around the World” followed by a military flyover of a B-2 stealth bomber.

Among the fanciful floats was the futuristic-themed “Vaccinate Our World” entry by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation with a robot nurse clutching a syringe. The colorful “Rise, Shine and Read!” float by the UPS Store featured a bespectacled rooster reading to a group of chicks.

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy performed aboard Louisiana’s “Feed Your Soul” float. For the grand finale, the US Army Golden Knights parachute team landed along the parade route and country performer Jimmie Allen sang “Good Times Roll.”

The parade and the afternoon Rose Bowl football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes remained on track despite an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County, where daily new cases topped 27,000 on Friday.

The county Department of Public Health said it was the highest number of new cases.

The soaring infections had already prompted Kaiser Permanente to announce that its float, “A Healthier Future,” would not have 20 “front-line medical heroes” riding or walking alongside.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our front-line medical staff and ensure we are able to treat patients during this recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant,” the health care network said.

The parade drew thousands of fans as usual along its 5.5-mile (8.8-kilometer) route. Many camped out on sidewalks overnight, staking out their spots in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve.

Pasadena authorities urged people to wear masks, upgrading to the N95 or KN95 types, and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups. Many attendees wore face coverings, as did Rose Parade Queen Nadia Chung and her court.

The Tournament of Roses Association said ticketholders for parade bleachers and the Rose Bowl game were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, and masks were required for everyone age 2 and up.

The 2021 Rose Parade was canceled months ahead of time. The Rose Bowl football game was played after being moved to Arlington, Texas.

Previously, the parade was canceled for several years during World War II and the 1942 Rose Bowl game was played in North Carolina after the attack on Pearl Harbor.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BCSO: 20 people rescued, 1 still stranded on Sandia ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty people are on solid ground ... Twenty people are on solid ground again after spending New Year's Eve stuck on a Tram car at Sandia Peak Tramway due to icy ...
2
2021 COWCHIPS
ABQnews Seeker
From a flying sex toy to ... From a flying sex toy to a motel with meth on tap, mind where you step!
3
State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado stepping down from House
ABQnews Seeker
Six-term state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado announced ... Six-term state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado announced his abrupt resignation from the New Mexico state House on Friday, saying it was time to step aside ...
4
Man charged with DWI in serious crash
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man ... Police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of driving while intoxicated and rear-ending another driver, critically injuring her, early Friday morning. Christian Pacheco is ...
5
Coloradans return to neighborhoods ravaged by fire, but thankful ...
ABQnews Seeker
Governor: No report of deaths a ... Governor: No report of deaths a 'miracle'; over 500 homes burn
6
Bugs: They are not just for squashing anymore
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU students get a taste of ... NMSU students get a taste of insects; much of world already consumes them
7
Officials in Otero County object to forest proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners say federal plan conflicts with ... Commissioners say federal plan conflicts with its land-use laws
8
New Mexico's turbulent 2021 in review
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic, a new homicide record, fatal ... Pandemic, a new homicide record, fatal hot-air balloon crash all among the top stories
9
Avalanche warning in effect in Taos-area backcountry
ABQnews Seeker
Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper ... Skiers urged to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and parts of the Columbine-Hondo Wilderness.
10
Betty White, TV's Golden Girl, dies at 99
Nation
Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm ... Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on 'The ...