Possible overdose ruled ABQ homicide after bullet hole found in man’s head

Police initially believed a man had overdosed Friday afternoon in a home near Downtown Albuquerque but an autopsy later found a gunshot wound beneath his hair.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said homicide detectives are now investigating the man’s death.

He said officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Maggies NE, near Mountain and Broadway, after friends reported seeing the man unconscious through a window. He said police got into the home and found the man dead.

Gallegos said officers cleared the call as a “possible overdose based on statements from the friends and not being able to determine a possible cause of death on scene.” He said the Office of the Medical Investigator later discovered “through a large amount of hair” that the man had a bullet hole in his head.