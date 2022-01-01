 KiMo event to host U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo - Albuquerque Journal

KiMo event to host U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Joy Harjo

Joy Harjo has blazed trails during her career in education and the arts.

The United States Poet Laureate will take part in “Mapping Indigenous Poetry,” U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in conversation with Layli Long Soldier at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the KiMo Theatre.

The event is being put on by 516 Arts.

Harjo is the author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs, and as a musician and performer, has produced seven award-winning music albums.

The event with Long Soldier is part of her project called, “Living Nations, Living Words: A Map of First Peoples Poetry.”

The evening is the keynote event for “Counter Mapping,” a group exhibition on view at 516 Arts through Jan. 22, which focuses on map-related artworks engaging with geography, identity, politics and the environment. Counter mapping is a practice of mapping against dominant power structures to reclaim stories and memories of place.

“The very first maps were drawn into the earth with stick or stone implements. They told us where we lived, the location of food, water and danger,” Harjo says. “Some were star maps of the heavens, histories notched and painted, or symbols of stories that gave directions on how to live. Some of the earliest indigenous maps of North America were not drawn. The placement and orientation of a village, its buildings and even mound structures were markers that mirrored the meaning of the heavens, or other directional senses. We mapped with weaving, baskets and in songs. We carry many kinds of maps in our poems. We still do, even as we rely on maps of the newest technologies, like the GPS we carry in our phones.”

As part of her project, Harjo conceived the idea of mapping the U.S. with Native Nations poets and poems.

“I want this map to counter damaging false assumptions – that indigenous peoples of our country are often invisible or are not seen as human. You will not find us fairly represented, if at all, in the cultural storytelling of America, and nearly nonexistent in the American book of poetry.”

Harjo says like other living American poets, Native Nations poets use the tools of knowledge and creativity to ride the waves of language, even as we also tend to our indigenous cultural systems and communities.

“Our common language of English, or sometimes Spanish, is a crossing place, a place to meet many from all over the world,” Harjo says. “And, like any other group of humans, we travel for economic opportunities, for education, for love and for adventure. Though we may venture far from our origin story, we are bound by genealogy, by land, even by instinct.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Mapping Indigenous Poetry” U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in conversation with Layli Long Soldier

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12

WHERE: KiMo Theatre, 423 Central NW

HOW MUCH: $10 and $15, plus fees at abqtickets.com


