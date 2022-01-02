Aggies win WAC opener over Chicago State

LAS CRUCES — Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday at the Pan Am Center.

Teddy Allen and Marchelus Avery both scored 11 for the Aggies (12-2).

Freshman guard Jahsean Corbett scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (4-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Brandon Betson scored a season-high 23 points.

NMSU used a 17-4 run to start the second half to gain separation after only leading by four points at halftime against the school projected to finish last in the conference in the preseason media and coaches’ polls.

All rostered Aggies played for the third consecutive game, and all but freshman guard Cameron Crawford and sophomore guard Levar Williams scored.

NMSU graduate transfer forward Yuat Alok missed the game with a non-COVID-19-related illness, NMSU head coach Chris Jans said, and associate head coach James Miller is in COVID-19 protocols.

Game book: New Mexico State 78, Chicago State 61