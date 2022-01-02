 Nevada handles Lobo men in Mountain West basketball opener - Albuquerque Journal

Nevada handles Lobo men in Mountain West basketball opener

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

RENO, Nev. —It wasn’t Nevada’s dynamic guard duo that did it, though preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Grant Sherfield did have 10 points and 10 assists and Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 18.

And although they combined for 24 points and 22 rebounds, it wasn’t the Wolf Pack’s pair of 7-footers — Warren Washington and Will Baker — who really did in the Lobos in on Saturday night in a 79-70 Nevada men’s basketball win in the Lawlor Events Center.

UNM knew those things might happen, no matter how hard they tried to stop them.

Saturday night, the difference ended up being Nevada’s others.

Tre Coleman scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, and Kenan Blackshear scored six of his nine and made several key defensive plays in the second half to spark the Wolf Pack (7-5, 1-0 Mountain West).

The Lobos, who had been on an 11-day break since their last game, fall to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in MWC play.

It seemed clear early that the Wolf Pack was determined to get the most out of that height advantage in the post with Washington and Baker scoring 13 of the team’s first 15 points.

But as Nevada was going to that on almost every trip down the court, the Lobos managed to build up as much as a nine-point lead (22-13) and held a halftime lead of 36-35 on the road.

The insistence on the Wolf Pack front court being the focal point of their first half offense resulted in Nevada’s star guard duo being held in relative check. Sherfield had just two points on 0-for-4 shooting and two made free throws at the break, and Cambridge had six points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Jaelen House led UNM in first-half scoring with 12. Saquan Singleton had 11 at the break and the Lobos led 36-35, managing to keep quiet, for the most part, the announced crowd of 7,224.

But the Wolf Pack proved in the second half far too experienced — and far too complete a team — to let the Lobos pull off the upset.

When Sherfield hits his first field goal of the game with 13:48 remaining, momentum clearly shifted to the Pack with a 46-41 lead.

A Jamal Mashburn Jr. basket with 10:10 remaining in the game, pulling the Lobos within 52-48, would be the last field goal UNM would make for the next 6 minutes, 20 seconds as Nevada went on a 17-2 run, leading 69-50 with under 5 to play.

UNM finally started hitting shots from that point on, including four 3s in a 3-minute span, cutting the 19-point deficit to five with under a minute. But the Wolf Pack closed things out hitting 8-of-9 free throws in the final 1:16 for the win.

House ended up with 18 points and six assists for UNM, Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points but on just 6-of-17 shooting and Singleton finished with a season-high 14 points.

UNM was held to 35.9% shooting, the Lobos’ fourth consecutive game under 40%.

UP NEXT: Jan. 8, Utah State at UNM, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM

Game book: Nevada 79, UNM 70

 

 

 

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nevada handles Lobo men in Mountain West basketball opener
College
RENO, Nev. —It wasn't Nevada's dynamic ... RENO, Nev. —It wasn't Nevada's dynamic guard duo that did it, though preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Grant Sherfield did have 10 ...
2
Aggies win WAC opener over Chicago State
College
Jabari Rice had 15 points and ... Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western ...
3
Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP ...
College
Alabama has a chance to repeat. ... Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge. The rematch is set, and it will decide the College Football Playoff ...
4
Nevada star Grant Sherfield has Lobos' respect
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobos coach Richard Pitino is ... UNM Lobos coach Richard Pitino is very familiar with Nevada's Grant Sherfield. And he hopes his backcourt can emulate the star guard in the ...
5
Women's Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at ...
College
It's fair to say the University ... It's fair to say the University of New Mexico women's basketball team made the most of a difficult year in 2021. Shaiquel McGruder scored ...
6
UNM football assistant Mehringer leaves for Oregon
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales was expecting to keep his coaching staff intact for the 2022 season. But that won't be ...
7
Lobos working off Christmas break rust before MWC opener
ABQnews Seeker
After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between ... After a longer-than-expected Christmas break between games, the Lobos are back preparing for Saturday's Mountain West opener at Nevada.
8
Lobo women will be OK with less play in ...
College
Post time could have either positive ... Post time could have either positive or negative connotations for the University of Ne ...
9
Ex-Lobo Gethro Muscadin severely injured in Kansas car accident
ABQnews Seeker
Former University of New Mexico men's ... Former University of New Mexico men's basketball player Gethro Muscadin has been hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash Wednesday night near ...