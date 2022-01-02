 Mayor Keller, new councilors sworn in Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Mayor Keller, new councilors sworn in Saturday

By Journal Staff Report

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with four new members of the City Council and one reelected member, were officially sworn into office on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Downtown.

The New Year’s Day inauguration was not open to the public due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Voters elected Keller to a second term in November, while also electing four new representatives to the City Council: Louie Sanchez in District 1; Dan Lewis in District 5 (Lewis had held the seat from 2009-2017); Tammy Fiebelkorn in District 7; and Renee Grout in District 9. The latter two councilors won December runoff elections.

Councilor Klarissa Peña of District 3 was reelected and will be serving her third term.


