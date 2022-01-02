 New Mexicans demand action to curb repeat DWI offenses - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexicans demand action to curb repeat DWI offenses

By / Associated Press

With authorities logging more than a dozen DWI arrests in the Albuquerque area since Christmas Eve, there are more calls for New Mexico to crack down on repeat offenders.

Albuquerque television station KOB-TV reports that many of the cases over the past year involve first-time offenses, but officers have seen familiar faces. One woman marked her fifth DWI offense in May after she was stopped for driving 103 mph on Interstate 40. A man marked his seventh DWI arrest in March when he hit a concrete pillar.

In yet another case, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for the seventh time – four of which have come within the last two years. One of the charges against her ended up being dismissed because the officer failed to appear in court.

Lindsey Valdez, regional director at Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said cases where there seem to be no consequences are the ones that send a message.

“I think it overall shows that some people really don’t find any fear in consequences if there are no consequences to driving under the influence,” she said.

How often does it happen?

“They are isolated, but they are not isolated enough,” said Ahmad Assed, a criminal defense attorney. And the issue of people falling through the cracks is not new, he said.

“We’ve been talking about this topic for decades, and quite frankly we still find ourselves almost in the same position,” said Assed.

As for the punishment when convicted, a first DWI could result in a minimum of two days behind bars. An eighth offense would be 10 years. However, Assed said that doesn’t mean people are spending all of that time in jail, since mandatory sentences can be completed through an ankle bracelet program or home arrest.

That has led to calls for change from those who have lost loved ones.

“It has an effect on anybody. Growing up without a dad is hard,” said Jackie Copeline, whose father was killed by a repeat drunken driver when she was 7.

Copeline recently started a petition asking for stricter DWI enforcement and treatment.

New Mexico has among the highest death rates in the U.S. due to excessive alcohol use. State data shows that through November, nearly one-quarter of traffic fatalities in the state involved alcohol.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Coloradans return to neighborhoods ravaged by fire, but thankful ...
ABQnews Seeker
Governor: No report of deaths a ... Governor: No report of deaths a 'miracle'; over 500 homes burn
2
Rules in effect ahead of recreational sales of marijuana ...
ABQnews Seeker
Recreational cannabis sales expected to start ... Recreational cannabis sales expected to start by April
3
Mayor signs minority-focused legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Two bills center on language access, ... Two bills center on language access, anti-Asian hate
4
ABQ art teacher trades lectures for landscapes
ABQnews Seeker
For local artist, painting was way ... For local artist, painting was way to relieve stress
5
Drivers of 'Great Resignation' vary by industry, state
ABQnews Seeker
There's no one reason why 4.2 ... There's no one reason why 4.2 million Americans quit in October, expert says
6
2021 Notebook: Alec Baldwin and the movie-set shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by ... Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by prop gun on set of 'Rust'
7
New Mexicans demand action to curb repeat DWI offenses
ABQnews Seeker
Daughter of man killed by drunken ... Daughter of man killed by drunken driver calls for stricter enforcement
8
Mayor Keller, new councilors sworn in Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with four new members of the City Council and one reelected member, were officially sworn into office on Saturday ...
9
Warm-up car thefts fall as winters heat up in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Only 12 vehicles stolen while warming ... Only 12 vehicles stolen while warming up this December, down from 17 last year