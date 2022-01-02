Rules in effect ahead of recreational sales of marijuana in NM

SANTA FE – New rules governing the manufacture, sale and transport of recreational marijuana in New Mexico are now in effect.

The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division made the announcement Tuesday, saying the rules allow the division to continue streamlining the process for cannabis businesses to get licensed as the state moves toward recreational sales over the coming months.

Under legislation passed earlier this year, the rules needed to be in place by Jan. 1. Sales are expected to start by April 1.

More than 300 applications for licenses across all sectors of the cannabis industry have been submitted so far, according to the Cannabis Control Division. Each one is being reviewed.

“Every day brings us closer to the first adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico,” Division Director Kristen Thomson said, adding that “businesses and consumers can be confident that all necessary support and protection is in place to ensure a thriving cannabis industry in our state.”

The rules that took effect Tuesday include final manufacturing requirements that replace emergency rules adopted in the fall to protect workers and improve workplace safety. The rules also cover the licensing of retail stores and transport guidelines for the safe delivery and distribution of cannabis products by licensed couriers.