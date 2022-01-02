 Mayor signs minority-focused legislation - Albuquerque Journal

Mayor signs minority-focused legislation

By / Associated Press

Albuquerque has officially adopted two pieces of legislation focused on its minority communities, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Mayor Tim Keller signed the two bills Monday in a virtual ceremony. One requires government information and services be accessible in languages other than English. The other condemns acts of anti-Asian hate that started with the coronavirus pandemic.

Outgoing Councilor Lan Sena says both resolutions go “hand in hand.”

The city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion will give each city department a template of language access plan as a guide. The departments will then have to submit a plan for review.

Over 67,000 of the roughly 846,000 metro Albuquerque residents speak little or no English, according to the measure. Other languages commonly spoken include Spanish, Diné, Vietnamese and Mandarin. Another 5% of the population have a hearing disability.

The other measure formally denounces racist rhetoric and hate crimes directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Albuquerque. City councilors will encourage the city’s Office of Civil Rights to document and investigate anti-AAPI incidents as well as partnerships with local advocacy groups.


