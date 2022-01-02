Teen killed at northern NM party

A teenager is in jail facing second-degree murder an other charges after shooting another teen during a New Year’s Eve party in northern New Mexico, according to New Mexico State Police.

Mark Soriano, a spokesman for the agency, said officers were called to 8 El Gasnate in Ribera at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. The home is in northern New Mexico between Las Vegas and Santa Fe.

Arriving officers found Joshua Vigil, 17, who lives in Ribera, dead inside the home.

Police said Joaquin Sanchez, 18, who lived at the residence, shot and killed Vigil during a fight during a party.

Sanchez was charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon. He was booked into the San Miguel Detention Center, police said.