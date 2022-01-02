 Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row and 125 more virus deaths.

The state reported additional 8,220 cases as Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,389,708 cases and 24,354 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

Arizona on Friday reported 7,720 additional cases. The state reported over 8,000 additional cases on 13 days last January.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly for the second straight day, with 2,283 virus patients occupying inpatient beds statewide Friday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 3,058.6 on Dec. 16 to 4,325 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 77.1 to 52.8 during the same period.


