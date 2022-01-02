Exchange: With not enough subs, Arizona teachers fill in

PHOENIX — In November, Melissa Girmscheid hit a wall, and took out a calculator.

After weeks of covering other teachers’ classes during her prep period, Girmscheid, who teaches at West Point High School in the Tolleson Union High School District, wanted to know just how much of the time she was allotted for planning and preparation had been lost so far this year.

“Between August 3 (1st day of school) and November 7 (end of last pay period) I have covered classes 24 times. There were 62 school days in this time period. I have lost 39% of my planning/grading/collaboration time because we cannot find substitutes,” she tweeted.

And she wasn’t alone, the Arizona Republic reports.

Anecdotal reports from the frontlines of Arizona’s school staff and substitute shortage show that classroom teachers, support staff and administrators across the state are being pulled from their regular duties to cover classrooms.

This school year, the stop-and-start of staff COVID-19 quarantines have only deepened the staffing crisis. In December, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote in a public letter that school districts should use federal relief money to raise pay and hire more staff to address shortages.

Now, with growing uncertainty over the effect of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus on efforts to keep schools open, teachers are bracing for an increased need for substitutes.

At her school of around 130 teachers, between 10 to 18 people are out each day, which means 50 people are needed to cover an average of five classes a day.

“It feels like there is no end in sight,” she said.

In many districts, teachers are paid extra for stepping in to take over another class. At Tempe Elementary School District, teachers are paid $31 an hour, on top of their salaries, to cover classes.

But the additional work is still difficult and pushes them another step closer to burnout, teachers say. Prep time that had been allotted for work essential to following student progress and conferring with colleagues, particularly amid the high-pressure environment to catch students up after the pandemic disruption, is now pushed to evening work. In other cases, specialized staff like math coaches or reading interventionists become substitute art or gym teachers.

For students, it means missing out on instruction when a physics or math teacher takes over English or physical education lessons. And when schools are in a particularly dire position, they will often put two classes together, raising questions about COVID-19 safety and future contact tracing if a student is found to have been infected with the virus.

Julia Alperin, a fifth grade teacher at Vista College Preparatory Middle School in Maryvale seen on Sept. 30, 2021, has added an extra hour a day of English language arts and an extra half hour of math to help students make up the academic ground they lost during the pandemic.

When third grade classroom teacher Beth Lewis was out of school for two weeks after contracting COVID-19, her lessons were covered by a recently hired math coach.

Lewis was happy to have one consistent educator for her students the entire time, but that also meant the math coach wasn’t able to do student learning interventions.

“That impacts all of the 200 kids she could be helping on a weekly basis,” said Lewis, who teaches in the Tempe Elementary district and is also the director of the organizing group Save Our Schools. “If you have to go out of town because of a funeral, there is zero guarantee that you are going to get a sub.”

Schools may combine classrooms, or split one classroom into two others, which raises a host of health and safety questions, Lewis said.

“If we have to combine two classes of 30 kids, it’s a health concern,” she said. “The larger issues is that COVID has created a logistical nightmare.”

Overall, it’s feeding teacher burnout, educators say.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Trina Berg, a high school classroom teacher and president of the Peoria Education Association. “All of the work we would normally need to do during prep time, we are doing on our own time.”

In a statement, Peoria Unified School District said the governing board had recently extended class coverage pay.

“Peoria Unified teachers have done a remarkable job supporting our students by covering classes when their peers are absent,” the statement said. “It has not been easy for our schools to manage the influx of staff absences but our principals and teachers continue to do whatever they can to put our students first.”

School districts in Arizona, including Peoria and Tempe Elementary, have given teachers more money for covering their colleagues’ classes. Other states have also weighed ideas that include certifying support staff for short-term classroom teaching, changing teaching requirements altogether or raising substitute pay.

Teachers losing out on prep time can have a long-term effect on students, Berg said.

“We are losing those times that we can do things that are absolutely necessary to make the most impact on a child’s education,” she said.

Girmscheid particularly misses the collaborative time she had during her prep periods.

“It’s a pretty constant difficulty,” she said.