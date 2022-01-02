 Colorado woman arrested after children were fatally stabbed - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado woman arrested after children were fatally stabbed

By Associated Press

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A western Colorado woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder after her children, ages 18 and 11, were fatally stabbed, the Glenwood Springs Police Department said.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a reported stabbing at 2:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.

A bystander, who was restraining the woman when police arrived, told officers that Camacho-Duenas was responsible for the assault. The initial assault began in an apartment and continued out into a parking lot, police said in a statement.

No phone listing could be found for Camacho-Duenas, and it’s not clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She was listed on the Glenwood County jail roster on Friday afternoon.

Officials gave no information about a potential motive for the stabbing.


