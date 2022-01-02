 Arizona court upholds decision to not release COVID records - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona court upholds decision to not release COVID records

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court’s decision to deny a request for COVID-19-related medical records it said could include information that should be kept private.

J.D. Ball of Scottsdale represented himself in a lawsuit initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court against the Arizona Department of Health Services in 2020 after it refused to provide him with documents he requested concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

Ball argued he needed the information for a book he was writing about COVID-19 so he could “source the data” because he believed there “is no public health emergency in the state of Arizona.”

A telephone number registered to a J.D. Ball in metro Phoenix rang unanswered Friday. A message addressed to an email address associated with that name was not immediately returned.

A three-judge Arizona Court of Appeals panel said in its decision Tuesday that in addition to death certificate data, “Ball specifically requested data concerning confirmed cases, hospitalizations, laboratory testing, hospital bed usage and availability, ventilator usage and availability, and ‘COVID-19 specific metrics.'”

The appellate court said that the broad categories Ball laid out “include medical information that falls under the definition of medical records.” It said that even if identifying data for patients were redacted as he suggested, “a danger remains that patient identity could be inferred.”

The ruling also said Ball also demanded answers to “administrative, political, and scientific questions” that had nothing to do with the requesting of public records.

Ball sued after the Arizona Department of Health Services denied his request for the records it used when preparing its publications about the disease, including an online dashboard.

The state health agency said it could not divulge private medical information, communicable disease information, or death certificates.

Ball countered that he didn’t want personal health-related data, “only public records proving that COVID-19 ‘exists as a pandemic virus’ and is a communicable disease in Arizona.”

Arizona has reported over 1.3 million cases and more than 24,000 deaths from the coronavirus during the pandemic.

On Friday, the state reported over 7,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported on a single day since last January. State officials said earlier this week that some daily reports of additional cases would be larger than normal because of reporting delays over the Christmas weekend.

Friday’s report of 7,720 additional cases is more than double Arizona’s latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases. That rolling average doesn’t include cases reported Friday or the 5,687 on Thursday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 74 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the cases on ...
2
Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger
Around the Region
A man killed on Christmas night ... A man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle has been identified as a retired U.S. Army Ranger who served ...
3
Texas oil billionaire William 'Tex' Moncrief Jr. dead at ...
Around the Region
William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas ... William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years ...
4
Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional ... Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases. The state Department of ...
5
Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in car stopped ...
Around the Region
Phoenix police say they're trying to ... Phoenix police say they're trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Wednesday. A ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 19 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the cases on ...
7
Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some ...
Around the Region
A gunman who went on a ... A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims ...
8
Lawyer for Arizona Senate election audit firm wants to ...
Around the Region
The attorney representing the private company ... The attorney representing the private company that oversaw the Arizona Senate's partisan review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results is trying to quit after ...
9
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas ...
Around the Region
Three teenagers were killed and a ... Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen shot them at a gas station in the Dallas area over ...