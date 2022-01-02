 Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment - Albuquerque Journal

Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials on Friday requested federal aid for increased COVID-19 testing and treatment following reports that the state is running low on the antibody treatment that has proved most effective against the omicron variant.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Division for Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services made the request.

They are seeking federal resources for additional COVID-19 testing locations in six counties, increased medical personnel and more sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody treatment that has proved most effective against the more-transmissible omicron.

“Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus,” Abbott said.

Abbott called on the Biden administration “to step up in this fight and provide the resources necessary to help protect Texans.”

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said that regional infusion centers in some of the state’s largest cities– Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands– “have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab.”

The scarcity stems from a national shortage of the treatment, according to the agency

The centers are expected to receive new shipments in early January.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 74 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the cases on ...
2
Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger
Around the Region
A man killed on Christmas night ... A man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle has been identified as a retired U.S. Army Ranger who served ...
3
Texas oil billionaire William 'Tex' Moncrief Jr. dead at ...
Around the Region
William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas ... William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years ...
4
Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional ... Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases. The state Department of ...
5
Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in car stopped ...
Around the Region
Phoenix police say they're trying to ... Phoenix police say they're trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Wednesday. A ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 19 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the cases on ...
7
Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some ...
Around the Region
A gunman who went on a ... A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims ...
8
Lawyer for Arizona Senate election audit firm wants to ...
Around the Region
The attorney representing the private company ... The attorney representing the private company that oversaw the Arizona Senate's partisan review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results is trying to quit after ...
9
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas ...
Around the Region
Three teenagers were killed and a ... Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen shot them at a gas station in the Dallas area over ...