 Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID - Albuquerque Journal

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
High-flying rescue starts year
ABQnews Seeker
All 21 passengers saved after being ... All 21 passengers saved after being stuck on tram cars for 15 hours
2
ABQ art teacher trades lectures for landscapes
ABQnews Seeker
For local artist, painting was way ... For local artist, painting was way to relieve stress
3
Woman killed at ABQ apartment
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was killed at an ... A woman was killed at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said her body was discovered ...
4
Mayor Keller, new councilors sworn in Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with four new members of the City Council and one reelected member, were officially sworn into office on Saturday ...
5
Drivers of 'Great Resignation' vary by industry, state
ABQnews Seeker
In New Mexico and across the ... In New Mexico and across the country, 2021 was a record-setting year for workers leaving their jobs in search of new challenges and new ...
6
Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire
Nation
A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 ... A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire ...
7
2021 Notebook: Alec Baldwin and the movie-set shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by ... Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by prop gun on set of 'Rust'
8
New Mexicans demand action to curb repeat DWI offenses
ABQnews Seeker
Daughter of man killed by drunken ... Daughter of man killed by drunken driver calls for stricter enforcement
9
Warm-up car thefts fall as winters heat up in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Only 12 vehicles stolen while warming ... Only 12 vehicles stolen while warming up this December, down from 17 last year
10
Possible overdose ruled ABQ homicide after bullet hole found ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police initially believed a man had ... Police initially believed a man had overdosed Friday afternoon in a home near Downtown Albuquerque but an autopsy later found a gunshot wound beneath ...