Women’s Basketball: Shootout expected in UNM-UNLV matchup

Call it the biggest Mountain West women’s basketball matchup of 2022 — so far anyway.

Not quite a full week into conference play, just four teams remain unbeaten in MWC play. Two of them, UNLV (10-3, 2-0) and New Mexico (10-4, 1-0), square off Monday night at the Pit.

Early records aside, it stacks up as a significant battle in the league race. UNM, the defending regular-season Mountain West champ, was picked to finish second this season. UNLV, which finished second in 2020-21, was picked to finish third this time around.

The Lobos and Rebels also rank as the MWC’s top two scoring teams, with UNLV averaging three-tenths of a point more than UNM at 74.9 points per game.

How do you stop the high-scoring Rebels?

According to Lobos coach Mike Bradbury, you don’t.

“They will make shots and they will score,” Bradbury said. “We just have to be sound defensively and not make it easy for them. Both of our games against UNLV last year were absolute shootouts and I see no reason to expect anything different this time.”

The Lobos and Rebels split two games in Las Vegas, Nevada, last season with the winning teams scoring 78 and 81 points. All five of UNM’s current starters played in those contests, while UNLV has largely revamped its roster since last season.

One key exception is post Desi Rae Young, who ranks second in the Mountain West in scoring at 16.6 points per game. The Rebels have another familiar face in junior guard Essence Booker, who was an All-MWC honorable mention selection as a freshman at Nevada two seasons ago. Booker played at Ball State last season before transferring back to her hometown to play at UNLV.

“Young is really good inside,” Bradbury said, “and all three of UNLV’s new guards can beat you off the bounce or make 3s. They’re really good offensively. The numbers don’t lie.”

UNLV has played well defensively in its first two Mountain West games, limiting Fresno State and Wyoming to 63 and 60 points, respectively. The Rebels have occasionally struggled to defend the 3-point arc, however, which could be problematic against UNM.

The Lobos lead the Mountain West in 3-point attempts (342), makes (127) and percentage (.371). LaTascya Duff leads the conference with 35 made 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 from long range in UNM’s 72-68 win at Boise State on Saturday.

VAX POLICY: Monday’s contest will be UNM’s first at home since implementing new COVID-19 policies for men’s and women’s games at the Pit.

Fans ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination, recent negative test results or take advantage of free rapid testing provided on the Pit’s north concourse beginning two hours before tipoff.

Full details of UNM’s vaccination policy are available at golobos.com/safe.

FURTHER DELAYS: UNM’s scheduled home MWC opener last week was postponed because of COVID issues within San Jose State’s program.

Three additional league games set for this week have since been postponed: Boise State at Wyoming (Monday), Fresno State at SJSU (Monday) and Colorado State at Fresno State (Thursday).

The postponements are due to COVID concerns within the Wyoming and Fresno State programs.