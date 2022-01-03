Seymore, a ‘dynamic addition’ to NM United’s midfield group

Will Seymore says numerous factors were involved in his decision to sign with New Mexico United for the 2022 season.

Food was only part of the equation.

Seymore, a 29-year-old midfielder with both USL Championship and European soccer experience under his belt, made things official during an introductory Zoom media conference Sunday. He’ll join United after spending the last two seasons competing in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Seymore is looking forward to exploring Albuquerque — restaurants included.

“Ireland has some really good food, especially seafood,” Seymore said, “but they don’t really do anything spicy. Just the littlest bit of spice and they think it’s the hottest thing ever.”

Welcome to the land of “red or green?”

Seymore, who was born in Colorado Springs and played college soccer at Oregon State, said he’s never been to Albuquerque and knows he has some adjustments to make.

“My dad’s friend said I’m going to have to choose red or green,” Seymore said. “I had no idea what he was talking about but I’m looking forward to finding out. My wife and I are excited to get to Albuquerque and exploring the local culture.”

First-year United coach Zach Prince is excited to add Seymore’s talent and experience. Seymore spent five seasons in the USLC with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Cincinnati and Reno 1868 FC, making 90 total appearances and posting strong passing and defensive numbers.

His overall passing accuracy rate was 84% and his tackling success graded at 62.5%

“The way Will covers ground makes him a dynamic addition to our midfield group,” Prince said.

Seymore does have some connections with United.

He was teammates with NMU’s Sergio Rivas and Chris Wehan in Reno and recalls playing against several other New Mexico players during his career.

“Coming back to the States I want to achieve some things,” Seymore said, “and I want to help New Mexico United win. There’s a lot of very talented players on the roster, so if we can come together and build some chemistry, I feel like we can be lethal.”

Seymore is the sixth new signing for NMU this offseason, joining midfielders Justin Portillo and Carl Sainté, defender Alexis Souahy and forwards Tabort Etaka Preston and Neco Brett.