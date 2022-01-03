 Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo - Albuquerque Journal

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said.

Bolsonaro is “doing well” and further information will be provided later in a medical bulletin, a government statement published by the Globo media outlet said.

Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star, according to Globo.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.


