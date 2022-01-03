 Arizona tribe to develop affordable housing for its members - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona tribe to develop affordable housing for its members

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Native American tribe in southern Arizona plans to begin construction on an affordable housing development for its members.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is using a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to help secure $8.3 million in private investment. That will mainly fund the $9.6 million development of 27 townhomes on the tribe’s southwest Tucson reservation.

The development is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, the tribe’s housing director, Keith Gregory, told the Arizona Daily Star. Up to 200 workers will be employed on the project.

The new townhomes are the second phase of a master planned subdivision that launched a year ago. The first phase containing 50 single-family housing units should be done by October, Gregory said.

The new development is the tribe’s eighth low-income housing tax credit project. It will include three four-bedroom and 24 three- or two-bedroom townhomes.

Under the tax credit compliance period, the units are rentals for 15 years, and then families have an opportunity to buy the house.

The tribe manages nearly 700 housing units but still has 1,100 members on a waiting list.


