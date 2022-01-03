 Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill - Albuquerque Journal

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

By Lisa Mascaro / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy.

In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and consider” the rules changes by Jan. 17, on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to their elections law package.

“Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process,” Schumer wrote, “and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm.”

The election and voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster and leaving Democrats unable to mount the 60-vote threshold needed to advance it toward passage.

Democrats have been unable to agree among themselves over potential changes to the Senate rules to reduce the 60-vote hurdle, despite months of private negotiations.

Two holdout Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have tried to warn their party off changes to the Senate rules, arguing that if and when Republicans take majority control of the chamber, they could use the lower voting threshold to advance bills Democrats oppose.

President Joe Biden has waded cautiously into the debate — a former senator who largely stands by existing rules but is also under enormous political pressure to break the logjam on the voting legislation.

How the Senate rules would be changed remains under discussion.

Voting rights advocates warn that Republican-led states are passing election legislation and trying to install elections officials loyal to the former president, Donald Trump, in ways that could subvert future elections.

Trump urged his followers last Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” for his presidency, and a mob stormed the Capitol trying to stop Congress from certifying the state election tallies for Biden. It was the worst domestic attack on the seat of government in U.S. history.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Remembering some of 2021's homicide victims in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Total of 117 deaths shattered city's ... Total of 117 deaths shattered city's previous record
2
Ethics agency calls for firmer disclosure laws
ABQnews Seeker
Act would require more information on ... Act would require more information on NM lawmakers' personal income
3
Electric bikes sparking increased interest
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed tax credit may spur e-bike ... Proposed tax credit may spur e-bike sales
4
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for the asymptomatic
From the newspaper
Omicron variant threatening to overwhelm the ... Omicron variant threatening to overwhelm the health care system
5
Road Warrior: 2021 was most dangerous year to be ...
ABQnews Seeker
State hit 88 pedestrian deaths by ... State hit 88 pedestrian deaths by end of November
6
NM groups granted $350K in support of environmental justice
ABQnews Seeker
Money will fund 10 classroom sessions, ... Money will fund 10 classroom sessions, field trips to study water in state
7
High-flying rescue starts year
ABQnews Seeker
All 21 passengers saved after being ... All 21 passengers saved after being stuck on tram cars for 15 hours
8
ABQ art teacher trades lectures for landscapes
ABQnews Seeker
For local artist, painting was way ... For local artist, painting was way to relieve stress
9
Woman killed at ABQ apartment
ABQnews Seeker
A woman died at an apartment ... A woman died at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday morning and homicide detectives are investigating. Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said ...
10
Mayor Keller, new councilors sworn in Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with four new members of the City Council and one reelected member, were officially sworn into office on Saturday ...