Mesa police shoot and kill man who charged with metal object

MESA, Ariz. — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa on Monday shot and killed a man who charged at them while holding a metal object, authorities said.

The incident happened after a homeowner called police at about 7:30 a.m. to report someone they did not know had jumped a fence into their backyard, police spokesman Sgt. Chuck Trapani told news outlets.

As officers gathered in the home’s front yard, Trapani said the man came out of the back yard holding what he described as a large metal item.

Officers told the man to drop the item and used a Taser and bean bag rounds to get him to comply. The suspect got back up after being struck and charged at officers as they tried to back away from the man.

At least one officer opened fire, killing the 49-year-old man. Police have not identified him or further described the metal item he was holding.

No officers were injured.