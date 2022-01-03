 Woman's body founded dumped along Bullhead City roadway - Albuquerque Journal

Woman’s body founded dumped along Bullhead City roadway

By Associated Press

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police said Monday they were investigating after a woman’s body was found dumped along the side of a road in the western Arizona city.

Police said in a news release that a motorist spotted the unidentified woman near a residential development on Sunday morning. Police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

She is described as being a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s. She had a tattoo saying “family” on her shoulder blade and another tattoo with the initials “BJC” and small hearts on her lower hip.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black shoes and a rhinestone belt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bullhead City police.


