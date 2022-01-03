Arizona sees over 14,000 new virus cases, most in a year

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 in exactly a year.

The 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan. 3, 2020, when more than 17,000 cases were counted. The state Health Services Department said the new case count was boosted by lower than normal reporting on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported.

However, the state said there has been a steep upward trend of cases in recent days.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen sharply over the past two weeks from 2,945 new cases per day on Dec. 18 to 5,051 new cases per day on Jan. 1.

The state reported no new deaths on Monday and just one on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who died from the virus in Arizona since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 24,355. Johns Hopkins data shows the rolling average of deaths has declined from 60 per day on Dec. 18 to 53 per day on Jan. 1.