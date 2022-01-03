 2nd young elephant dies from virus at BioPark - Albuquerque Journal

2nd young elephant dies from virus at BioPark

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Jazmine, an eight-year-old Asian elephant, died of a viral infection at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Sunday. The BioPark’s two youngest elephants died in recent days. (Courtesy ABQ BioPark Zoo)

Jazmine, an eight-year-old Asian elephant, died on Sunday, becoming the second young elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo to die from complications of a virus in recent days.

She was diagnosed Dec. 28 with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which causes hemorrhagic disease. It’s the same virus that killed Jazmin’s brother, Thorn, who died on Christmas Day at age three.

Both Thorn and Jazmine were born at the BioPark.

“There’s no denying that the loss of these two calves is a devastating blow to this program, the goal of this program has to has been to produce calves,” said Stephanie Stowell, BioPark director.

Jazmine’s death was all the more tragic because she was being groomed to become a matriarch elephant. She grew up in a multi-generational herd and she learned about birthing, nursing and caring for calves by watching her mother.

The young elephant was known to “mother” her favorite toy balls by tucking them under her belly and carrying them with her as she walked from yard to yard, according to a BioPark news release.

Jazmine had been receiving round-the-clock care, said Bob Lee, associate director at the BioPark. He said specialists from zoos around the country, African Lion Safari, the Elephant Managers Association and the National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., were part of Jazmine’s care team.

“And at the end of the day, she fought as hard and for as long as she could, and her body just couldn’t hold out any longer,” Lee said.

Lee said elephants can carry EEHV in a latent state for their entire lives without negative effects, and it’s not known exactly why it can come out of latency. Elephants are most susceptible to EEHV from 18 months to 8 years old.

For that reason, Lee said, the four remaining African elephants at the BioPark are believed to be safe, as they are all older.

Albert, a mature bull, is 23 and Rozie, who is Jazmine and Thorn’s mother, is 30. Lee said that Albert and Rozie have been recommended to breed.

The remaining elephants weren’t outside on Monday because of the cold temperatures, but Lee said zoo officials have no plans to close the exhibit.

The deaths of the two young elephants was proceeded by a shigella bacteria outbreak at the zoo last year that killed four primates, including a western lowland gorilla and three members of a siamang family.

“This is a powerful emotional time for all of us, and it is for (the elephants) as well,” Lee said. “They are a true family group that are together every day. So they are experiencing a loss.”


