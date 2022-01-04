Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico

After an icy cold weekend that dumped feet of snow on northern New Mexico mountains and left passengers stranded for hours on the Sandia tram in Albuquerque, weather officials said much of the state will be on a “temperature roller coaster” this week.

Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said precipitation chances are minimal all week in New Mexico.

Albuquerque is forecasted to be sunny on Tuesday, with a low of 21 degrees and high of 48.

Wind speeds could reach 10 miles an hour in Albuquerque, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph along and east of the central mountain chain.

“The strongest winds are expected across the Sangre de Cristo mountains and the Sandia mountains and the east central highlands,” Shoemake said. “The east central plains will get a bit gusty as well.”

The Weather Service has issued a critical fire weather watch across the eastern plains for much of Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in Clovis, Tucumcari and Santa Rosa.

“(Snow) didn’t have much of an impact on the dry fuels out there,” Shoemake said. “Temperatures will climb about 5 to 15 degrees above normal across the east, so any snow that’s out there will be ancient history by (Tuesday) afternoon.”

Albuquerque should be sunny on Wednesday with a high of 51 degrees.

A strong backdoor cold front could drop temperatures again on Thursday.

“Most areas across northeast New Mexico will struggle to reach the freezing mark,” Shoemake said.

Thursday in Albuquerque could reach 50 degrees.

Temperatures in northeast New Mexico will warm back up on Friday as the cool front exits the state.

Friday in Albuquerque is expected to be sunny, with a high of 52 degrees.

A weekend storm system could bring more windy conditions and slim precipitation chances.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.