PNM-Avangrid to appeal PRC rejection of proposed merger

Partners in a proposed $4.3 billion merger between PNM Resources and an out-of-state energy company will ask the New Mexico Supreme Court to review a decision last month by a state regulatory agency rejecting the deal.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s five elected members voted unanimously Dec. 8 to reject the proposed merger between PNM Resources and Connecticut energy giant Avangrid.

The companies responded Monday by filing a two-page notice alerting the state’s highest court that they plan to appeal the PRC decision.

PNM Resources and Avangrid also “have renewed their commitment to the merger” by extending their merger agreement until April 2023, the companies said in a written statement announcing the appeal.

“We have demonstrated that this is a huge benefit for our customers,” PNM spokesman Raymond Sandoval said of the proposed merger. “The estimated economic benefit to this was $300 million dollars to the state. It doesn’t make any sense to walk away from this kind of benefit to the state.”

The merger partners must file a statement of issues within 30 days setting out legal arguments for the appeal, Sandoval said. The Supreme Court has a variety of options for how it may review the PRC decision, he said.

In rejecting the proposed merger, PRC commissioners accepted the conclusions of PRC hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer that the risks and potential harm from the merger outweigh the potential benefits.

Avangrid had promised the merger would provide New Mexico with more than $300 million in benefits, including rate relief, investments in economic development and new jobs.

But commissioners said they were swayed by the poor performance record by Avangrid utilities in the Northeast, including reports of customer dissatisfaction in Maine and other states where Avangrid has faced $63 million in regulatory penalties for electric outages and other management problems.

Commissioners also cited questionable corporate practices by Avangrid and its parent firm, Spanish company Iberdrola, S.A.

The rejection appeared to doom a regulatory process that began in November 2020 when the merger partners sought PRC approval for Avangrid to acquire PNM Resources and its two subsidiaries, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power in a $4.3 billion all-cash transaction.

In announcing the appeal, the companies said the merger has been approved by five federal agencies and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, leaving the New Mexico PRC as the only agency blocking the deal.

“If we did not believe this was right for New Mexico, we wouldn’t keep pursuing it,” PNM Chairman, President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said in the statement. “We are merging with a company that is making a commitment to New Mexico beyond just a financial transaction.”