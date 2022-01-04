NM, schools prepare for new wave of virus

SANTA FE — School officials in Albuquerque say they will take a layered, flexible approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 on campus as students return to the classroom after the holiday break.

In a plan released Monday, the district said an indoor mask mandate and other baseline requirements will remain in effect for every school.

But schools will have a menu of tougher options to choose from if coronavirus cases hit certain thresholds among staff and students. Masks might be required outdoors, for example, or recess times for students could be staggered.

The plan comes as New Mexico prepares for a wave of the extremely contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. Cases are exploding across the country, and some school districts outside New Mexico have extended their holiday break or moved to online learning.

New Mexico is starting to see some signs of increased infections. The test positivity rate jumped to 17.9% over the last seven days, for example, up from 10.0% a week ago.

Public health leaders in New Mexico are asking people to stick with the basics to limit the surge — get vaccinated and a booster shot if you’re eligible and wear a mask around other people.

“As schools return from winter break, we want to re-emphasize that it is critical to wear masks and to stay home if you’re feeling sick,” Dr. Norbert Topf, chief medical quality officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said in a written statement to the Journal.

In its letter to families, the Albuquerque school system said it’s “doing everything possible to keep our students and staff safe, limit the spread of the disease, minimize disruptions, and most importantly, continue in-person teaching and learning.”

Judy Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Public Education Department, said the agency is concerned about omicron but doesn’t “expect a widespread return to remote learning at this time.”

At APS, a review of whether enhanced COVID-19 safety requirements are necessary will kick in if 3% of a school’s students and staff have been infectious within the last 14 days. At 5%, the extra safety measures will be required.

Among the options for enhanced safety are outdoor learning or masking, the suspension of extracurricular events and staggered recess times.

The plan also allows a school to shift to remote instruction for 14 days if other plans to limit infections fail.

Teachers in Albuquerque returned to school Monday, and students come back Tuesday.

‘High patient volumes’

New Mexico reported more than 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, covering the last four days, an average of more than 1,800 cases a day. Thirty-two cases were among federal detainees or state inmates.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated have made up a disproportionate share of the infections — 70% of new cases, 84% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths in the most recent four-week period with data available, according to a state epidemiology report.

New Mexico defines a person as fully vaccinated if it has been at least two weeks since they received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second of the two doses required for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The Department of Health on Monday also reported:

— 11 more COVID-19 deaths, including four in Bernalillo County. Nine of the 11 deaths happened more than 30 days ago, but the death certificates weren’t processed until recently.

The statewide death toll is now 5,866 residents.

— 472 patients hospitalized for the disease, a 4% increase over the total reported a week ago.

Dr. Topf said Presbyterian is facing “high patient volumes in our hospitals.”

— About 76% of adults in the state have completed their initial vaccine series and 36% have received a booster shot.

Monitoring variants

New Mexico health officials are watching carefully for the omicron variant. Just four cases had been detected through Dec. 27, but the state expects to release more data this week.

To monitor variants, laboratories in New Mexico conduct sequencing on a sample of the specimens collected during testing. They don’t do it for every specimen because many don’t “have enough virus to sequence and sequencing everything is resource intensive,” a state spokeswoman said.

New Mexico is also preparing to adjust its isolation and quarantine rules for people who test positive or are exposed to the virus.

As it stands now, the state generally directs people to stay at home for 10 days since symptoms first appeared or they tested positive, among other requirements before leaving isolation.

Visit cv.nmhealth.org to learn more.

The Department of Health expects to change the rules soon to match the new five-day guideline issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the meantime, health officials stress vaccinations as a powerful way to protect yourself and others.

“The more people that are vaccinated and have received a booster, the more protected our communities will be,” Topf said.