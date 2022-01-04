 Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice - Albuquerque Journal

Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway has not yet resumed operations following a Saturday rescue operation that safely removed 21 people from two stopped cars, pictured. The general manager said Monday the icy cable conditions responsible for the stoppage have persisted. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway’s cars have returned to their docking stations following a dramatic New Year’s Eve stoppage and New Year’s Day passenger rescue, but operators say it is still unclear how long they will stay parked.

Ice continues to foil the tram’s cabling, leaving crews playing a weather waiting game.

“We’re … having to let mother nature run its course, get some sunshine and melt that ice off,” Tram general manager Michael Donovan said Monday.

Donovan said rapid ice formation coupled with wind caused a “cable fault” late Friday as the emergency cable drooped and crossed over the track rope. That prompted operators to halt the cars, stranding 21 people along the 2.7-mile route. The people inside the two cars — two tram workers and 19 employees from the mountaintop Ten 3 restaurant — remained stuck in the dangling cars until search-and-rescue crews on Saturday helped the employees rappel to the ground, where a helicopter shuttled them away.

The incident captured worldwide attention, and Donovan said he has fielded calls from reporters as far away as the Netherlands.

But some questions still have no answers, including when the tram — which typically runs Wednesday through Monday — will be back in business or what, if any repairs, may be required. While initial indications are that the tramway did not sustain any significant damage, he said crews will perform a thorough inspection of the lines and other components once the emergency cable thaws and returns to its normal position.

While that could happen as soon as a couple days, Donovan said “We’re in no hurry to open. The most important piece of this is to look at all the systems, look at all the affected areas extensively and make sure that we looked at it and looked at it again.”

He said the incident could have an impact on future business but is hopeful that customers consider the Sandia Peak Tram’s overall “exemplary” track record as a reason to trust the experience.

As for the employees who spent their New Year’s Eve trapped in the cars, he said he did not think the episode had driven anyone to quit their job.

“I think there are some folks … doing some soul-searching, but I’ve not heard of anybody resigning over this to the best of my knowledge,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice
ABQnews Seeker
The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway's cars ... The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway's cars have returned to their docking stations following a dramatic New Year's Eve stoppage and New Year's Day passenger ...
2
NM, schools prepare for new wave of virus
ABQnews Seeker
School officials in Albuquerque say they ... School officials in Albuquerque say they will take a layered, flexible approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 on campus as students return to ...
3
PNM-Avangrid to appeal PRC rejection of proposed merger
ABQnews Seeker
Partners in a proposed $4.3 billion ... Partners in a proposed $4.3 billion merger between PNM Resources and an out-of-state energy company will ask the New Mexico Supreme Court to review ...
4
Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
After an icy cold weekend that ... After an icy cold weekend that dumped feet of snow on northern New Mexico mountains and left passengers stranded for hours on the Sandia ...
5
2nd young elephant dies from virus at BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQ BioPark Zoo has been ... The ABQ BioPark Zoo has been dealt a 'devastating blow' with the death of another young elephant. Jazmine, an 8-year-old Asian elephant, died on ...
6
Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson announces CD3 campaign
ABQnews Seeker
In a new year in a ... In a new year in a new-look district, Alexis Martinez Johnson is once again setting her sights on Congress. A Republican who won her ...
7
IRS' PPP rules for partnerships remain foggy
ABQnews Seeker
Last month the IRS answered some ... Last month the IRS answered some lingering questions about Paycheck Protection Program loans.
8
Remembering some of 2021's homicide victims in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Total of 117 deaths shattered city's ... Total of 117 deaths shattered city's previous record
9
NM groups granted $350K in support of environmental justice
ABQnews Seeker
Money will fund 10 classroom sessions, ... Money will fund 10 classroom sessions, field trips to study water in state