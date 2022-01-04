Bernalillo County Commission ignores West Side needs

The West Side deserves a county commissioner dedicated solely to the West Side.

The West Side Coalition of Neighborhoods Association (WSCONA) is one of the most reputable volunteer groups in this city. COVID has taken its toll on all of us and made it harder to organize direct action. The Bernalillo County redistricting process wasn’t adequately addressed at our WSCONA monthly meetings, so three individual directors, per WSCONA bylaws, called an emergency WSCONA meeting to weigh in.

Bernalillo County commissioners called the last-minute neighborhood meeting and request to defer a few days disrespectful. It’s disappointing that elected government officials would criticize any effort of neighborhood volunteers to petition that same government. And, as far as I am concerned, citizens voicing concern about laws and government action is never disrespectful; it is a right and something that makes our country special. It is one of the pillars of democracy.

The House, Senate, Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque City Council addressed West Side growth 10 years ago by each adding at least one new West Side district. For the second consecutive decade, Bernalillo County has rubber-stamped the status quo map, which was drawn in 2001. This time, the “cracking” – gerrymandering for the purpose of separating a community into several districts, thus depleting its power – was deliberate. In an email sent to supporters, (Commissioner Debbie) O’Malley admits her reasons to continue cracking the West Side: because a Democratic commissioner who would live on the West Side would be responsive to West Side constituents and be more supportive of growth issues. In other words, democracy would prevail, which goes against O’Malley’s position.

Talk of Santolina, which is actually in District 2, is a red herring. I asked Research & Polling to present to the neighborhood, but, since it drew the Bernalillo County maps, it declined. I then asked the only other demographer I know, Rod Adair. He drew a West Side concept map in three hours. Adair, by the way, is contracted by several counties and municipalities, including Española and Las Vegas, to draw their maps.

Why is it always a movida when people of color are able to read bylaws or rules? In this case, any three WSCONA members may call a meeting to respond to issues the leadership refuses to take up. Neighborhood association members overwhelmingly supported a West Side district. The vote was thwarted by a few members who took the juvenile rout and left the Zoom, thus depriving the meeting of a quorum. Therefore, we submitted written comments to the County Commission.

O’Malley is term-limited. She lives in the North Valley and does not understand what it means to live without proper infrastructure. She does not experience the plight of 40 minutes in traffic every morning, lack of services, driving 50 minutes to a job, idling on Paseo del Norte or having to take a cooler to the grocery store to ensure ice cream does not melt.

Instead, she refused to discuss or look at a West Side concept map. She fought for a district that encompasses the West Side, North Valley and Northeast Heights. Those are not communities of interest. We could have had a Hispanic majority seat that upheld the principles of redistricting. O’Malley, however, fought for each and every precinct, and moved the district up to Academy. The folks living in the NE Heights have very different infrastructure problems than folks living on the West Side.

The bottom line is that, for 10 years, not a single Bernalillo County commissioner has lived west of the river and north of Central. Over 135,000 people have no representation. Thanks to O’Malley’s anti-democratic agenda, that injustice may last another 10 years.