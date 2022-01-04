Redistricting process needs to transform

The Journal on Dec. 16 reported the “Special session ends amid partisan strife over map,” of course referring to the redistricting efforts required by law every 10 years after the census is taken.

My question is simple: Why is the way we do it in New Mexico not illegal? It is a raging conflict of interest to have elected officials decide who gets to vote for them. Talk about rigging elections – this is how it is done.

The dictionary defines conflict of interest as “a situation in which a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity.”

New Mexico statute defines conflict of interest like this: “A conflict of interest is the use of powers or resources of public office to ‘obtain personal benefits or pursue private interests,’ as opposed to using those powers or resources ‘only to advance the public interest.’ ” – N.M. Stat. Ann. § 10-16-3.

Can any rational person argue legislators were not trying to craft districts that protect themselves, their party or their power base? Then they get to stay in office. Conflict of interest.

Many other states have independent redistricting commissions (with teeth) so politicians can’t engage in incumbent protection or creating benefits for political parties. Recent Supreme Court decisions reinforce that a legislature can delegate its constitutional duty to an independent commission, then adopt those results without amendment.

There are several nonprofits in New Mexico, including my group, New Mexico Open Elections, considering filing a lawsuit and an ethics complaint against legislative leaders and individual legislators for illegal conflict of interest. Maybe we’ll throw in a number of county commissions for good measure. We are also working on a constitutional amendment to enact a mandatory independent redistricting commission for 2030.

There is no bigger conflict of interest than what has been going on during this (past) special session and, sadly, this has been standard political practice in New Mexico and much of the U.S. for decades. It has to stop.