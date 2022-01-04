LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits

Employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory dug deep and donated more than $2.7 million during the recent giving campaign to make things a little brighter for a variety of nonprofits and those in need in northern New Mexico.

The campaign provided multiple avenues to contribute, including donating to nonprofits, giving for scholarships, purchasing gift kits for children and senior citizens in need, or donating clothing to shelters serving people facing homelessness or domestic violence, and young adults transitioning from foster care, organizers said in a news release.

“It has been a challenging year for many people across northern New Mexico, so it’s great to see so many Laboratory employees step up to make a positive difference in their communities through their generosity,” Thom Mason, Laboratory director, said in a statement.

“They’re providing more opportunities to students, supporting nonprofits doing vital work, and providing some warmth and cheer to people in need across the region,” he said.

The giving included:

• $2.25 million to nonprofits

• $363,000 to the Los Alamos Employees’ Scholarship Fund

• 1,276 gift kits for young people and senior citizens

• $12,000 to The Food Depot

• 1,000 winter gift sets (socks, gloves and a hat)

Triad National Security, which runs LANL, also agreed to add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations to nonprofits based in the seven counties in which the majority of employees reside: Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe and Taos, and in Eddy County, where LANL also has a presence.

